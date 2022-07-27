AAA: Higher Gas Prices Have Led to New Driving Habits

HYANNIS – Rising prices at the gas pump has led to a change of habits for drivers, according to a new AAA study.

The organization found that close to two-thirds–64%–of drivers across the U.S. have made changes to their typical habits behind the wheel since March, when prices nationwide began to climb past the $4.00 per gallon mark.

That figure includes 23% of drivers making “major” shifts in how they typically drive.

The most noticeable change Americans reportedly have been making is driving less. as AAA says that 88% of people polled have already committed to that.

Another 74% of respondents have been combining errands, while 56% have been cutting back on shopping or dining out.

The report comes as AAA also advises that the average price for gasoline in Massachusetts has gone down by 11 cents over the past week to $4.52 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com, prices on Cape Cod range between $4.21 and $4.99.