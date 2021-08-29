AAA Issues “Miles-to-Empty” Warning

HYANNIS – AAA says that a vehicle’s fuel-economy display, which indicates the number of miles before a vehicle runs out of gas, may not be as accurate as previously indicated.

The “Miles-to-Empty” system estimates low fuel based on a variety of factors, including the type of vehicle and driving habits such as speed, acceleration, and driving distance.

“Most drivers want to squeeze every drop of gas from their tank, especially when prices rise,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Government Affairs.

“But by over-relying on these in-car displays, you might be taking unnecessary risks.”

Filling up when the tank is nearing empty can cause mechanical problems in vehicles.

To maximize fuel efficiency, AAA recommends drivers: maintain at least a quarter tank of gas, reset vehicle trip mileage after each fill-up, avoid hard acceleration and inflate tires properly, minimize loads and use of roof racks, reducing air conditioning use, and running multiple errands at once and avoiding heavy traffic.