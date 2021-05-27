AAA Launches Safe Driving Social Media Campaign Aimed at Teens

HYANNIS – AAA is launching a safe driving summer-long social media campaign starting on Memorial Day, May 31.

The campaign is focusing on encouraging good driving habits in teens, hoping to cut back on the number of deaths related to reckless driving this summer.

According to AAA Northeast, 7,038 people were killed in crashes involving teen drivers from 2010 to 2019 in what they dub the “100 Deadliest Days”.

The “100 Deadliest Days” is the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

AAA is predicting more potential reckless driving this summer due to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and schools being out for the season.

A survey by the AAA Foundation Traffic Safety Culture Index reports that 72% of teen drivers aged 16-18 admitted to having done at least one of a list of risky driving behaviors in the past 30 days.

The list includes speeding, texting while driving, running a red light, aggressive driving, and driving without a seatbelt among other behaviors.

AAA encourages parents to set a positive driving example for teens and talk with kids often about safe driving habits.

“We just hope that by receiving new information and resources daily that parents will keep these issues top of mind and continue the dialogue with their teens throughout the summer,” said Senior Manager of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast, Diana Gugliotta.