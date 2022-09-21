AAA: Massachusetts Gas Prices Drop 12 Cents

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast reports that gas prices in Massachusetts have seen a modest drop since last week.

As of Monday, September 19, AAA said the average price for a gallon of gas in the state was $3.68.

The current average is 12 cents less than the previous week’s price of $3.80 and 52 cents lower than the average price a month ago ($4.20).

“All streaks have to end at some point, and the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen $1.34 since its peak in mid-June,” AAA Northeast spokesperson Mary Maguire said.

“Prices continue to fall locally, but there are big factors tugging on global oil prices – war, COVID, economic recession, and hurricane season. All this uncertainty could push oil prices higher, likely resulting in higher pump prices,” Maguire added.

The group’s recent survey of fuel prices found the national average of $3.67 a gallon was 24 cents lower than a month ago.

This time last year the national average was $3.19.

