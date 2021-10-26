AAA: Massachusetts Gas Prices Highest Since 2014

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast has reported that Massachusetts gas prices are the highest they’ve been in over seven years.

Following an eight cent increase from last week to $3.35 per gallon for regular gas, Massachusetts prices at the pump are now as high as they’ve been since September of 2014.

The most recent figure is already 26 cents more expensive that what it was a month ago and $1.25 higher than what it was at the same time in 2020.

AAA Northeast pointed to higher demand mixed with a drop in oil inventory and a rise in crude prices as the reason for these prices. The organization added that drivers should anticipate gas prices to remain high if crude prices do the same.

The average price for gas per gallon in Massachusetts is still three cents below the nationwide average of $3.38.

The average price for gas on Cape Cod, according to AAA, is $3.39 per gallon–just above the statewide average. GasBuddy’s data shows that Cape Cod gas prices range between $3.25 and $3.59.

AAA’s data also shows that the average price on Martha’s Vineyard is $4.18 per gallon, while the average Nantucket price is $4.42.