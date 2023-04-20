AAA Northeast Aiming to Have Net-Zero Carbon Emissions

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast recently published its first Environmental, Social, and Governance Report, which outlines the organization’s plans to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.

The report, which Public Affairs Specialist Mark Schieldrop says took years to develop, outlines the group’s goals in updating their fleet and services to utilize alternative forms of energy while educating consumers on ways to do the same.

Schieldrop explained that the report should help hold the organization accountable as they look to address their carbon footprint.

“As we head to a more electric future on the roadway,” Schieldrop said, “we need to respond in kind ourselves internally.”

AAA also expressed the desire to be representative of their clients across the region while building more equity in their hiring process.

“A AAA branch should be folks who live in your community and represent the same community that you’re a part of,” Schieldrop continued.

AAA has imposed a number of target dates for internal changes, such as eliminating vehicles powered by diesel power by 2024, buying only electric vehicles for light-service use by the start of the next decade, and taking advantage of fully renewable energy by 2035.

Schieldrop added that the transition to alternate forms of energy has already begun at AAA Northeast.

“We see renewable energy becoming the primary source of power generation in the future,” Schieldrop explained, “but that doesn’t mean we’re going to wait for it to happen.