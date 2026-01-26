AAA Northeast offers safety, maintenance tips as frigid conditions persist

Click to print (Opens in new window)

CAPE COD – AAA Northeast is giving residents tips to stay safe and protect themselves and their vehicles in and out of their driveways as frigid, snowy conditions persist throughout the northeast.

Drivers should note that low temperatures can strain vehicle batteries, increasing the power needed to start a vehicle, and decreasing battery capacity in addition to tire air pressure.

Drivers should also keep their gas tanks at least half full to avoid frozen fuel lines caused by moisture intake.

When heading out, drivers should always remove snow and ice covering the vehicle before embarking and remain vigilant on the road while reducing driving speed and increasing their follow distance from nearby cars.

Cold weather can also bring property and safety concerns to the domestic space. Residents are advised to insulate exposed pipes and keep a slow trickle of water through unprotected pipes during cold spells.

In the event of a pipe freeze, turn the main water valve off as soon as possible.

Residents should also ensure their heating systems, as well as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, are functional and up to date.

Outdoors, a clean and shoveled drive can prevent dangerous slips and falls.

Temperatures are expected to remain low until the weekend or later.