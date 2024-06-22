AAA Projects Record Number Of Travelers For Independence Day

HYANNIS – As the Fourth of July approaches, AAA Northeast projects that 70.9 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home during the Independence Day travel period from June 29 to July 7, 2024, a five percent increase in volume from 2023 and a 5.7 million, or eight percent increase over pre-pandemic travel in 2019.

The 70.9 million number includes record numbers of air and car travelers, and a near record of travelers taking other modes of transport including buses, cruise ships, and trains.

Travel experts say the worst times to travel by car are in the days leading up to and including July 4, from 2 to 7 pm, with the worst delays expected on Wednesday, July 3, and on Sunday, July 7, when most travelers return home.

For air travelers, AAA recommends arriving two hours before taking a flight, reserving parking ahead of time, and saving time and money by taking carry-on luggage rather than checked bags.