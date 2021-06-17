AAA Rates Race Point a Top New England Beach

PROVINCETOWN – AAA Northeast has named Provincetown’s Race Point Beach among its top beaches in New England.

The beach—one of the six beaches in the care of the Cape Cod National Seashore—made the list because of its view of the Atlantic and wildlife that occasionally can be seen around the area, including seals and whales.

“The views of the endless seas are breathtaking,” wrote Dana Laverty for the organization’s magazine.

AAA also praised the nearby Province Lands Bike Trail, connecting Herring Cove Beach and the Province Lands Visitor Center.

The Old Harbor Station, located at Race Point, serves as a museum of life-saving efforts carried out by coastal communities through the centuries, and is listed by the National Park Service as another point of interest for visitors of the Provincetown beach area.

The daily vehicle fee for Race Point Beach is $25, and $15 for pedestrians and bicycles.