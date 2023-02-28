AAA Says Drive Safe with Snow on the Way

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast is urging travelers to drive safely amid snow in the forecast Monday night and Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mark Schieldrop said that individuals should stay home if possible, but if they must drive, they should be cautious and keep ample distance between themselves and others.

“If you drive like the roads are dry and you just cruise along as you normally do on any given day, that’s a problem, because you’re more likely to get involved in a crash. Your stopping distance can be upwards of 10 times more in the snow than on dry pavement,” said Schieldrop.

He added AAA is ready to provide assistance, with extra crews on hand.

“We have our crews ready to go. When we do have snow in the forecast like we do tomorrow, we try to staff up and have additional crews on hand, ready to go, to serve our members when the need arises. Here in New England, most of our members are pretty savvy,” said Schieldrop.

“They know to avoid the worst times to travel.”

AAA says that nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths occur due to bad weather every winter.

They also said that residents should keep an emergency kit in their vehicles for any kind of inclement weather that includes tools like blankets, water, flashlights and phone chargers.