AAA: Thanksgiving Travel Sees Pre-Pandemic Levels

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast anticipates that 1.3 million Massachusetts residents will be traveling for Thanksgiving.

The group is projecting that 54.6 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home for the holiday.

“Plan ahead and pack your patience, whether you’re driving or flying,” said AAA Northeast Vice President of Public and Government Affairs Mary Maguire.

Maguire said the numbers represent 98% of pre-pandemic levels and are a 1.5% increase from last year, with most people driving to their destinations.

AAA Northeast says Massachusetts roads should see the most traffic on Wednesday, November 23.

Officials said to look out for a hotspot on Route 3 northbound, where volume is anticipated to be almost 20% higher between exit 36 (Derby St.) and exit 20 (I-93).

AAA reported that air travel is also slated to be up 8% from 2021 with 4.5 million Americans taking to the skies for the holiday, which is almost 99% of 2019 Thanksgiving air travel levels.

Maguire advised the public to expect long lines at TSA and to refrain from checking a bag if possible in case flights are delayed.

More Americans will also travel by other means of transportation this year, with a projected increase of 23% from last year.

“With restrictions lifted and more people comfortable taking transportation again, it’s no surprise buses, trains, and cruises are coming back in a big way,” Maguire said.

AAA Northeast considers the travel period between Wednesday, November 23 to Sunday, November 27.

