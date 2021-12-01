AAA Cautions About Improper Christmas Tree Transportation

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast is reminding residents about the dangers of improper Christmas tree transportation as millions nationwide prepare to decorate their homes.

According to AAA, 44% of Americans who planned to purchase a Christmas tree last year admitted to using unsafe methods to transport it, such as not using the roof rack or placing it in the bed of a pickup truck unsecured.

An improperly secured tree can cause damage to the vehicle of those transporting it, or worse, be ejected from the vehicle and pose a danger to others.

AAA researchers discovered that road debris caused over 200,000 crashes during a four-year period, causing around 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths.

To prevent such accidents from occurring, AAA is advising Christmas tree shoppers that a vehicle with a roof rack, or a pickup truck, SUV, van, or minivan is the correct vehicle to use.

Buyers are advised to bring strong rope or nylon ratchet straps, an old blanket, and gloves, and have the lot wrap the tree in netting before it is loaded onto a vehicle.

Trees should be placed on the roof rack or the bed of a truck with the trunk facing the front of the car, or in the event the car has neither, to place it inside.

Trees should be secured at their top, bottom and center using ropes and straps.

It is advised to avoid tying the tree to the top of a car without a roof rack, and to avoid the twine offered by many lots.

Drive slowly and avoid major roads, as higher speeds can threaten the tree and dislodge it from its fastening, even if tied well.

For more holiday safety tips, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter