AAA Won’t Issue Memorial Day Travel Forecast

HYANNIS – AAA will not be issuing a Memorial Day travel forecast for the first time in 20 years due to inaccuracies in the required economic data caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual forecast that estimates the number of people traveling over the holiday weekend will return next year, according to AAA.

“It really has been impossible to do any kind of survey about people’s travel plans while people are social distancing amid coronavirus,” said Mary Maguire, Director of Public & Legislative Affairs at AAA.

Maguire said that last year saw 43 million Americans travelling for Memorial Day Weekend, the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking the number in 2000.

This year, AAA said that travel volumes are likely to set a record low, perhaps beating Memorial Day 2009, which currently holds the record for lowest travel volume at nearly 31 million travelers.

“It certainly is better to be safe rather than sorry, so we see a lot of people opting not to fly, for example,” said Maguire.

AAA said that, assuming states ease travel restrictions and businesses reopen, it expects to make travel projections for the late summer and fall.

“I think that the silver lining is that I think the great American road trip holds a lot of appeal right now. We’ve talked to a number of people who are planning a road trip of some kind, still maintaining social distance, still being very careful about safety measures and wearing masks, and really minimizing the safety risks along the way on those road trips,” said Maguire.

AAA expects that most travel plans will be U.S. destinations, including more local and regional ones.

“I think we’ll see a lot of people who are able to make a safe road trip this summer, and hopefully some of those people will be coming to Cape Cod,” said Maguire.

Maguire said travelers should be mindful about state restrictions while planning their road trips.

“We would advise people to be extremely careful to take a look at all the state DOTs of the states through which they’re travelling as well as at their destination, to make sure that they are complying with any executive orders, restrictions, or safety guidelines,” said Maguire.

“We certainly advise people to minimize the number of stops they make and be really armed in their cars with anything they might need, including wipes, hand sanitizer, all of those things that are important like masks. We also advise people to try and carry their own food if they’re traveling a distance until they can get to their destination and really put safety measures into practice.”

RVs or campers have been recommended by Maguire for travelers looking to plan long road trips, as they can be readily cleaned and carry food easily.

Maguire also said that AAA has seen some people who are booking holiday flights, as well.

“I think there’s optimism that by the end of the year we may be getting back to or reaching a new normal. So there are people who are out there and taking advantage of some of the competitive pricing right now in terms of planning a trip for the future,” said Maguire.

Maguire said that AAA urges people to remember that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people, especially those in at-risk groups such as seniors or those with underlying health conditions, do not go on any non-essential trips.

“The safest course of action is to still stay safe at home,” said Maguire.

“But I think for many people, the option of a safe road trip, whether it’s in your car or in your camper, that’s a good option for many. As long as they are practicing social distancing, wearing masks in public and staying safe.”