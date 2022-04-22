Dennis Absentee Election Ballots Now Available

DENNIS – Absentee ballots are now available for the Dennis town election on Tuesday, May 10.

Residents can apply to submit absentee ballots and vote early until noon on Monday, May 2.

Additionally, online applications are available–residents can forward them to the Town Clerk’s office (clerksoffice@town.dennis.ma.us) by Wednesday, May 4 at 4:30. A ballot will then be sent via mail.

Polls in Dennis on May 10 will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. This year’s ballot includes races for the Select Board and the Water District Commission.

To learn more, visit the Dennis Town Clerk’s office’s website by clicking here.