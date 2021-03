HYANNIS – Ads are now on sale for the Greater Hyannis Chamber of Commerce’s annual guidebook.

Visitors will be able to take advantage of the physical and digital copies of the guidebook, which will highlight the history, businesses, and attractions of the area.

This year’s guide will also feature resources on how the area’s commerce sector are implementing health and safety guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, visit the chamber’s website by clicking here.