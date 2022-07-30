Advisory Panel Still Wary of Pilgrim Nuclear Wastewater

PLYMOUTH – As the decommissioning process of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station continues by Holtec International, the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel remains skeptical of how the wastewater from the facility will be ultimately handled.

Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran said during the most recent meeting that state legislators have put forward a commission to study the wastewater’s potential impacts on local water resources, if discharged.

“The Senate included language as part of its recently passed economic development package that I filed to establish a special commission to study the economic and environmental impacts of the disposal of nuclear waste into the Commonwealth waterways,” said Moran.

“The commission would be required to complete a report on their findings and recommendations by November 1, 2024 and hold four republic hearings in Dukes, Plymouth, Bristol and Barnstable counties. In the meantime, discharge of spent fuel pool water would be prohibited until 90 days after the completion of the report.”

Holtec officials have said that discharging the one million gallons of radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay is only one of several options they are weighing and the company will follow all regulatory requirements.

Senior Compliance Manager David Noyes said no wastewater will end up in the bay anytime soon, and other options like evaporation and treatment at an out-of-state specialized plant remain viable.

“We are in the process of analyzing all available options for the future of the water volumes,” said Noyes.

“Part of that is recognition of the fact that we are still using the water.”