You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Advisory Panel Still Wary of Pilgrim Nuclear Wastewater

Advisory Panel Still Wary of Pilgrim Nuclear Wastewater

July 30, 2022

COURTESY PILGRIM NUCLEAR POWER STATION

PLYMOUTH – As the decommissioning process of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station continues by Holtec International, the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel remains skeptical of how the wastewater from the facility will be ultimately handled. 

Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran said during the most recent meeting that state legislators have put forward a commission to study the wastewater’s potential impacts on local water resources, if discharged.

“The Senate included language as part of its recently passed economic development package that I filed to establish a special commission to study the economic and environmental impacts of the disposal of nuclear waste into the Commonwealth waterways,” said Moran.

“The commission would be required to complete a report on their findings and recommendations by November 1, 2024 and hold four republic hearings in Dukes, Plymouth, Bristol and Barnstable counties. In the meantime, discharge of spent fuel pool water would be prohibited until 90 days after the completion of the report.”

Holtec officials have said that discharging the one million gallons of radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay is only one of several options they are weighing and the company will follow all regulatory requirements. 

Senior Compliance Manager David Noyes said no wastewater will end up in the bay anytime soon, and other options like evaporation and treatment at an out-of-state specialized plant remain viable.

“We are in the process of analyzing all available options for the future of the water volumes,” said Noyes.

“Part of that is recognition of the fact that we are still using the water.”

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 