Advocates for Police Accountability Bill Want State Lawmakers to OK Legislation

BOSTON (AP) — More than 50 Black leaders and organizations from across Massachusetts are pressing state lawmakers to act on a stalled police accountability bill.

The Massachusetts House and Senate have approved separate versions of the bill.

A conference committee has been working to hammer out a final version of the legislation.

In a letter to lawmakers Friday, advocates say any final bill must have a series of components, including a strong Peace Officer Standards and Training system, limits on the use of force and limits to qualified immunity.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday he looks forward to signing a bill once one reaches his desk.