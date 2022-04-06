AG Healey, Lawmakers Highlight $525M for Fight Against Opioids

HYANNIS – Attorney General Maura Healey recently joined lawmakers and community leaders in highlighting $525 million in funds that have been secured to help fight the opioid epidemic.

The funds are part of a $26 billion resolution with the largest drug distributors in the nation: Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids. States across the country were eligible to receive settlement funds to help address drug issues in their communities.

Healey said that Massachusetts will receive the maximum amount possible under the settlements, the total of which will go towards abatement resources for communities and families to address the impacts of opioids.

The money will be distributed over the next 18 years.

“Our bipartisan investigation found that three major opioid distributors shipped thousands of suspicious orders into our state without regard for their legitimacy,” said Healey.

“This conduct enabled and perpetuated vast increases of opioid overprescribing and dispensing all over the state. It multiplied the toll of addiction, overdose and death throughout our state and country.”

Healey said that the settlement is the result of four years of litigation and investigation.

She added that her office will ensure that 100 percent of the funds will go towards substance abuse prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery efforts.

Funding will also support housing options and outreach teams.

She said that the money will not bring back loved ones of families who were impacted by the opioid epidemic, but the funds will help in preventing future loss of life and other trauma.

Money will begin to be distributed this spring, said Healey.