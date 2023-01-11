Air Travel Across US Thrown into Chaos after Computer Outage

NEW YORK (AP) – The world’s largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or cancelled thousands of flights across the U.S.

The White House initially said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the outage that ruined travel plans for millions of passengers. President Joe Biden said Wednesday morning that he’s directed the Department of Transportation to investigate.

A order to ground all departing flights by the Federal Aviation Administration was lifted, but there are already 1,000 flight cancellations and more than 7,000 delayed flights. That number is expected to grow as the air travel network comes back to life.

By Michelle Chapman, Associated Press