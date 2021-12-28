Air Travel Deemed Safe By Cape Cod Healthcare

HYANNIS – Despite potential COVID-19-related fears, Cape Cod Healthcare is saying that air travel is relatively safe.

Testing requirements implemented by some airlines before travel mean that infected individuals getting on planes is not as likely.

Increased air circulation and airflow on planes is also helpful for preventing spreading of the virus through stagnant air.

Wearing a mask and remaining distant from others are recommended actions to take to prevent virus spread when traveling.

Becoming fully vaccinated is one of the best protective measures individuals can take to prevent serious infection from the virus.

Staying hydrated, avoiding travel if you feel ill, regular washing and sanitizing of hands, and limited carry-on luggage are other recommendations from the organization.

Those traveling to other countries are advised to check COVID-19 travel restrictions before they go, and make sure their health insurance will cover them at their destination.