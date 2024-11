FALMOUTH – Popular grocery store chain ALDI is celebrating the grand opening of its first store on Cape Cod.

It’s located at the former Christmas Tree Shops in Falmouth on Davis Straits.

Customers are being welcomed on Thursday starting at 9 a.m. The first 100 will receive gift bags.

Christmas Tree Shops, founded on Cape Cod, closed all of its stores in 2023 after filing for bankruptcy.