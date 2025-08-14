Alert from state after rare bacterial infection reported on Cape

BOURNE – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has issued an alert about Vibrio bacteria in coastal waters following an infection on Cape.

An individual reportedly contracted an infection of the so-called ‘flesh eating bacteria’ after exposure at a Buzzards Bay beach.

The bacteria is usually found around the Gulf Coast, but warming waters have made cases more likely up north. Health officials urge those with open wounds to stay out of coastal waters.

Illness can also be contracted from contaminated shellfish.

“Vibrio bacteria normally live in warm, salt or brackish waters along the Atlantic coast,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD in a statement.

“Heat waves and above-average water surface temperatures create favorable conditions for Vibrio bacteria to grow, making May through October generally the peak season for these bacteria. People with open wounds who spend time in the water, or those who consume contaminated shellfish, can develop an infection when the bacteria enter the body. Sometimes these infections can spread through the bloodstream and cause severe, even life-threatening illness.”

Below is the full statement from the Department of Public Health: