Algae Bloom Advisory at Scargo Lake Lifted

DENNIS – An advisory restricting the use of Scargo Lake due to a cyanobacteria bloom has been lifted by the Dennis Health Department.

The Association to Preserve Cape Cod informed the town that multiple samples taken from the lake recently showed lower levels of cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae.

Cyanobacteria blooms can harm humans, animals, and the environment. People and their pets are especially urged to avoid contact with water when blooms are active.

Anyone who notices an algae bloom within local bodies of water are advised to report it to the APCC with the location as well as the date and time of the discovery.