You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Algae Bloom Advisory at Scargo Lake Lifted

Algae Bloom Advisory at Scargo Lake Lifted

August 6, 2022

Photo by Christian Fischer

DENNIS – An advisory restricting the use of Scargo Lake due to a cyanobacteria bloom has been lifted by the Dennis Health Department.

The Association to Preserve Cape Cod informed the town that multiple samples taken from the lake recently showed lower levels of cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae.

Cyanobacteria blooms can harm humans, animals, and the environment. People and their pets are especially urged to avoid contact with water when blooms are active.

Anyone who notices an algae bloom within local bodies of water are advised to report it to the APCC with the location as well as the date and time of the discovery.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 