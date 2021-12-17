You are here: Home / NewsCenter / All State Troopers Given Body Cameras After Overtime Scandal

All State Troopers Given Body Cameras After Overtime Scandal

December 17, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts State Police has announced that all of its troopers have been assigned body cameras, a reform that was ordered in 2018 after the agency was rocked by an overtime scandal.

Police leaders said Thursday all 2,200 of the agency’s sworn personnel now have body cameras. The agency has also installed cameras in 800 cruisers, with 200 still awaiting cameras.

Colonel Christopher Mason, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, said the cameras are “essential.” The cameras were part of reforms announced by Governor Charlie Baker after some troopers were found to have taken thousands of hours in overtime pay for shifts they did not actually work.

From The Associated Press

