Alzheimer’s Family Support Center Walk Goes Virtual

BREWSTER – The Alzheimer’s Family Support Center has successfully launched their annual Walk and Give for Alzheimer’s virtually.

Launched on September 16, the center is inviting people to take part in the event and ask others to do so as well.

Participants are being encouraged to take a walk wherever they are at the time, as the original Provincetown walk had to be cancelled this year due to coronavirus concerns.

“It’s always a hugely fun and successful event,” co-founder of the organization Melanie Braverman said, “but given the times we’re living in, we’ve had to change it up.”

Around $125,000 for dementia support services were raised last year, and a $100,000 goal has been established for this year’s campaign.

Braverman explained that the center has remained very busy over the last few months.

“I can tell you that the need has not diminished with the pandemic; it’s actually increased,” Braverman continued.

Participants are being asked to donate $5 for the cause. The event runs through November 22. For more details, visit the organization’s website by clicking here.