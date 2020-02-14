You are here: Home / NewsCenter / American Legion to Host Informational Meeting for Local Veterans

American Legion to Host Informational Meeting for Local Veterans

February 14, 2020

MIDDLEBOROUGH – American Legion Post 64 will host a special service session next week in Middleborough for veterans in Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket Counties.

American Legion staff will be available to discuss veterans’ benefits and claims, the Legion’s legislative efforts, membership opportunities and service to the community.

The meeting is Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Oak Point Ballroom at 200 Oak Point Drive.

The American Legion posts in the area will focus on community service and assistance to veterans. The scope and nature of the community service is determined by its members and with input from local civic and community officials.

Since its inception in 1919, the American Legion, the world’s largest veteran support organization, has been an advocate for veterans an responsible for legislative initiatives like the G.I. Bill and the creation of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The organization also supports children and youth activities.

For more information on the upcoming service event, contact Bob Burke at 508-415-8501 or by emailing burkerk@comcast.net.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Brian Merchant

Brian Merchant grew up in Central Massachusetts and now lives in South Dennis on the Cape. He has been part of the news team in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since the spring of 2014. He studied radio broadcasting at the University of Tennessee.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 