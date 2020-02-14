American Legion to Host Informational Meeting for Local Veterans

MIDDLEBOROUGH – American Legion Post 64 will host a special service session next week in Middleborough for veterans in Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket Counties.

American Legion staff will be available to discuss veterans’ benefits and claims, the Legion’s legislative efforts, membership opportunities and service to the community.

The meeting is Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Oak Point Ballroom at 200 Oak Point Drive.

The American Legion posts in the area will focus on community service and assistance to veterans. The scope and nature of the community service is determined by its members and with input from local civic and community officials.

Since its inception in 1919, the American Legion, the world’s largest veteran support organization, has been an advocate for veterans an responsible for legislative initiatives like the G.I. Bill and the creation of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The organization also supports children and youth activities.

For more information on the upcoming service event, contact Bob Burke at 508-415-8501 or by emailing burkerk@comcast.net.