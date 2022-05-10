AmeriCorps Cape Cod Open for Applications

HYANNIS – Barnstable County’s AmeriCorps Cape Cod program member positions are open for applications.

It will be the program’s 24th operating year.

The full-time residential service recruits up to 24 members to serve each year and focuses on meeting the Cape’s most pressing environmental and disaster response.

Training, housing and a living stipend are provided for members. There is also the option for healthcare benefits.

Since 1999, the program has provided an estimated value of service totally over $31 million dollars.