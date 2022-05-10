You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AmeriCorps Cape Cod Open for Applications

AmeriCorps Cape Cod Open for Applications

May 10, 2022

HYANNIS – Barnstable County’s AmeriCorps Cape Cod program member positions are open for applications.  

It will be the program’s 24th operating year.

The full-time residential service recruits up to 24 members to serve each year and focuses on meeting the Cape’s most pressing environmental and disaster response. 

Training, housing and a living stipend are provided for members. There is also the option for healthcare benefits.

Since 1999, the program has provided an estimated value of service totally over $31 million dollars. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 