AmeriCorps Program Applications Now Open

HYANNIS – Applications for an individual placement for the upcoming AmeriCorps Cape Cod program year are now open.

Groups within Barnstable County eligible to apply are schools, non-profits, and government entities.

All proposals should be related to disaster responses, community service, and critical needs related to the local area’s natural resources and environment.

Organizations that are looking to apply must attend one of two webinars, being held on April 6 at 10 a.m. and April 7 at 2 p.m.

To learn more, visit the Barnstable County government website by clicking here.