AmeriCorps To Hold Sessions On Volunteer Placement

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County AmeriCorps Cape Cod is holding a pair of informational sessions on Monday, April 3, and Thursday, April 6 for organizations who wish to learn more about hosting an Individual Placement for the program’s twenty-fifth year of service.

Individual placements are long term opportunities for Service Partners in the region to host an AmeriCorps Cape Cod member for one to three days a week for the duration of the service year from October through July.

The program will consider projects that align with its focus on natural resource management, disaster preparedness, environmental education, and community outreach and volunteerism.

Federal and state agencies, municipal entities, non-profits, and schools within the County are welcome to apply.

Organizations who wish to apply are required to attend at least one session.

The Monday, April 3 session will take place at 10 am at the Mary Pat Flynn Conference Room in the Barnstable County Complex.

The Thursday, April 6 session will be held remotely at 2 pm via Microsoft Teams.

Registration is open until Friday, March 31.

Final proposals will be due on Friday, May 12.

To RSVP for either event, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter