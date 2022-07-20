Amid Heat Wave, Residents Reminded to Keep Pets Safe

BREWSTER – As the summer heat continues to impact the Cape and Islands region, the Animal Rescue League of Boston is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe and comfortable.

The health of pets can be negatively impacted by heat and high humidity levels. In turn, residents should ensure that pets are in cool areas and rooms where heat and humidity are regulated. Hydration is also important in preventing overheating.

If animals have to be outside, they should be in shady areas with as much air flow as possible. Exercise should be restricted to morning and evening hours when the temperature outdoors is cooler.

Pets should never be alone in a parked car when the outdoor temperature rises, even with the windows cracked or the air conditioner on. It’s against the law in Massachusetts to keep an animal confined in a car amid extreme temperature conditions.

More information can be found on the ARL’s website.