Animal Rescue League Receives $20,000 Grant

BREWSTER – The Animal Rescue League of Boston announced it has received a $20,000 grant to help animals facing behavioral and medical issues at the group’s Brewster facility.

The money will support the organization’s efforts to take care of an increasing number of animals with complex health issues.

“With ARL’s Brewster Animal Care and Adoption Center seeing more and more of these types of animals coming through our doors, these grant funds will ensure that ARL can continue its standard of care, while finding these animals permanent and loving homes,” President and CEO Dr. Edward Schettino said.

ARL said that medical and behavioral concerns can create barriers for adoption and lead to a longer length-of-stay for animals at the Brewster facility.

The group says that when left unaddressed, those health concerns can lead to financial burdens for possible adopters.

The grant funds come from the Thomas C. McGowan Fund for Animals of the Cape Cod Foundation. The money will go towards ARL’s Brewster facility over the next two years.

