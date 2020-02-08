You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Animal Rescue League Reminds Public to Look for Homeless Cats

Animal Rescue League Reminds Public to Look for Homeless Cats

February 8, 2020

Image courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Boston

BREWSTER-The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) is reminding the public to watch for homeless cats as temperatures drop.

Animals, especially cats, can end up in unique places when looking for warmth, such as basements, sheds, vehicle engine compartments, and underneath houses.

If you encounter a stray animal in need of warmth and shelter, contact your local animal control team or the ARL’s Field Services Department.

The ARL launched the Community Cats Initiative in 2018, which aims to provide medical care and homes for cats.

For more information, including how to build a homemade community cat shelter for temporary shelter, click here.

