Animals Face Anxiety as Owners Go Back to Work

HYANNIS – Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many families got new pets which could experience separation anxiety as the world starts to open up and owners are home less.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston is offering pet behavioral assistance in order to keep animals in their homes.

“A lot of people wanted pets in their homes for the isolation aspect. COVID was really isolating for a lot of people, and we had an influx of people really wanting these dogs and cats to keep them company,” said Laney Nee, Animal Behavior Manager at the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

People who adopted these pets during the quarantine period may have difficulty training their pets to be alone more often now that they’re going back to work.

Additionally, pets that were in households prior to the pandemic may have gotten adjusted to their owners being home more regularly, which would also cause separation anxiety when owners start to go back to work.

The Animal Rescue League wants to help owners learn how to train their pets better, but if necessary can rehome animals as well.

For more information, listen to the Sunday Journal story here.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter