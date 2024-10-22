You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Annual Cape Climate Conference Scheduled

Annual Cape Climate Conference Scheduled

October 22, 2024

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative is once again holding its Net Zero Conference for reducing emissions. 

This is scheduled for Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Emerald Resort in Hyannis.

The conference will feature panels with climate leaders talking about topics such as strengthening coastal resilience and electrifying transportation on Cape Cod. It will also include a special video welcome from Senator Liz Warren.

Registration is required to attend. The link is here.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 