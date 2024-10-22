Annual Cape Climate Conference Scheduled

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative is once again holding its Net Zero Conference for reducing emissions.

This is scheduled for Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Emerald Resort in Hyannis.

The conference will feature panels with climate leaders talking about topics such as strengthening coastal resilience and electrifying transportation on Cape Cod. It will also include a special video welcome from Senator Liz Warren.

Registration is required to attend. The link is here.