Annual Event to Raise Funds for Local Police Dogs

YARMOUTH – The 19th annual Reception for The Cape Cod Police K-9 Relief Fund will be held Sunday at the Yarmouth House Restaurant.

The Cape Cod Police K-9 Relief Fund is a retirement fund built by donations from individuals and local business across Cape Cod.

The fund helps ease the burden of veterinary costs incurred in maintaining a retired K-9 officer.

“What we do, is any retired police dog, any law enforcement dog, whether it’s state, local, or federal, that retires on the Cape we pay their medical bills,” said Cape Cod Police K-9 Relief Fund founder Joe Ambrosini.

“When they go to the vet, we cover them.”

As a former K-9 handler for 12 years with the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department, Ambrosini saw firsthand the training, conditioning and late hours police dogs put in while on the job.

During their service, all police dog expenses including medical bills, food, and equipment are paid for by the state, local, or federal department to which they are assigned.

However when the dog retires, it is the handler who is then responsible for their care.

As a way to give back to the dogs, fellow officers, and the community, Ambrosini set up a non-profit in the year 2000 to cover the medical expenses of retired K-9’s on the Cape and Islands.

The Relief Fund typically has up to 14 dogs they are looking over at any given time.

“Everybody’s been very generous to take care of our needs to help with the K-9’s,” continued Ambrosini.

The event is set to take place on Sunday, February 23rd from 3 to 7 p.m. and will feature a silent auction, raffle, and hors d’oeuvres.

Both cash and credit donations will be accepted by the fund.

Checks may be sent to The Cape Cod K-9 Relief Fund P.O. Box 582 South Dennis, MA 02660.

Payment at the door will also be accepted.

Ambrosini and his team of volunteers host several fundraising events throughout the year to raise awareness and funds for the dogs, including the annual Motorcycle Run from Dennis to Provincetown in September.

For more information on the Cape Cod K-9 Relief Fund, visit capecodpolicek9.org.