Annual Run/Walk Honors Fallen Sandwich Hero

September 11, 2022

SANDWICH – A memorial run will be held to honor a fallen hero from Cape Cod who died during the September 11 attacks.

The Captain Gerald F. DeConto Memorial Scholarship 5K Run & Walk is a tribute to the U.S. Naval Captain who was originally from Sandwich.

Captain DeConto died during the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon while serving in the Navy Command Center, organizing the Navy’s response to the World Trade Center attack.

All proceeds from the event go to a memorial scholarship in DeConto’s name.

The scholarship has been awarded to seniors from Sandwich High School for over twenty years.

The event will take place Sunday, September 18 at 9am at the Stop & Shop Plaza at 65 Route 6A in Sandwich.

Registration details can be found here.

Head to the Pentagon Memorial’s site to learn more about Captain DeConto’s life.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


