Annual summit to discuss Cape issues returns on Tuesday

HARWICH PORT – The Cape Cod Commission is hosting its annual OneCape Summit from September 16-17, 2025 at the Wychmere Beach Club at 23 Snow Inn Road in Harwich Port, bringing local, regional, and national figures in both the public and private sector to discuss Cape issues.

The regional conference will be a forum for experts to offer their perspectives and propose ideas and solutions regarding the Cape’s priorities in arenas such as climate resilience and natural resource protection and economic vitality.

“OneCape provides a forum for transforming insight into impact,” said Kristy Senatori, the Cape Cod Commission’s Executive Director. “Grounded in data and information, it brings together diverse leaders to tackle shared challenges and advance strategies that benefit the entire region.”

“Attendees,” she said, “come back year after year to connect with peers, learn from thought leaders, and collaborate on regional solutions.”

This year’s speakers will include Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Bonnie Heiple, and National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Colombia Climate School Director Jeff Schlegelmilch, among others.

To learn more, click here.