Anticipation Grows As Local Merchants Prepare for Holiday Shopping

HYANNIS – As local businesses prepare for a surge in holiday shopping, anticipation and optimism are high.

Amanda Converse CEO of Love Live Local, a community advocacy group aimed at educating consumers on the importance of shopping local is quoted as saying

“I think there’s a lot of anticipation around this holiday season. Last year was a great year for retailers. I think they’re hoping to see the same.”

When asked about the comparisons between the busy summer tourist season and the winter seasons for shopping, Converse went on to say.

“We have a retail store in downtown Hyannis and our busiest season is December. It’s our holiday shopping season and I think a lot of local retailers would echo that sentiment.”

As winter shopping commences, locals are reminded of the importance of shopping local to keep local businesses and communities thriving.

By Zac Iven CapeCod.Com News Center