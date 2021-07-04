APCC Seeks Records in Joint Base Gun Range Controversy

BOURNE – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod is seeking public records tied to controversial comments made by an official from Joint Base Cape Cod.

Brigadier General Christopher Faux suggested that soldiers avoid shopping on Cape if local businesses don’t support the proposed machine gun range for the base.

The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce issued its own statement in return decrying the public outreach efforts by the Massachusetts National Guard on the project as well as what Faux said to the soldiers.

The Brigadier General’s comment was not authorized and does not reflect the National Guard’s official position on supporting local economies, said Colonel Lisa Ahaesy after the APCC filed the request.

The proposed machine gun range would require the clear cutting of about 170 acres of trees and would be built just above the Upper Cape Water Supply Reserve and the Cape’s Single Source Aquifer.

Neighbors, local environmental advocacy groups and town officials have raised concern over noise and the range’s impact on Cape Cod’s drinking water.