Application Period Opens For Affordable Home In Hatchville

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Housing Corporation recently announced that it has opened an application period for first-time homeowners interested in purchasing a deed-restricted affordable home in Hatchville with a price of $210,000.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is approximately 1,200 square feet with an open floor plan and sits on a third of an acre.

The house features a renovated kitchen and bathroom, a new roof, and a recently installed Title V septic system.

Applicants must have good credit, qualify for a mortgage, be employed with modest savings for a down payment, and cannot have an annual income exceeding 80% of Area Median Income in Barnstable County. Applicants must also have completed a First-Time Home Buyers class in the past six months.

The application period will last until March 28, with applications available for pickup at Falmouth Housing Corporation, Falmouth Town Hall, Falmouth Housing Authority, Falmouth Housing Trust and all Falmouth Public Library Branches.

Applications can also be downloaded at falmouthhousingcorp.org.

Finished applications can be mailed to the Falmouth Housing Corporation at 704 Main Street, Unit D, Falmouth, MA 02540 and marked Esker Place Resale or dropped in person at the drop box outside the main door.

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

