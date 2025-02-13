Application Period Opens For Housing Lottery, Affordable Unit Waitlist

DENNIS – The Cape Cod Ready Renter Program is currently accepting applications for an Affordable Housing Lottery and for its General Waitlist.

The Affordable Housing Lottery will be held for a one-bedroom apartment at 530 Main Street in West Dennis, to be rented for $1,606 per month, not including utilities.

Households applying must earn no more than 80% of the Area Median Income, or AMI.

The General Waitlist applies to a group of 80 affordable rental units across Yarmouth, Dennis, Barnstable, and Falmouth.

Available units range from studios to four-bedroom homes, with varied rents, sizes, and subsidies.

Most units will be capped at 80% AMI, with some available at 65% AMI.

Rental voucher holders are encouraged to apply.

Applications are available at the Dennis Planning Department at 685 Route 134, South Dennis, at the Yarmouth Town Hall at 1146 Route 28, South Yarmouth, or any Town of Dennis Library.

Applications can also be acquired by contacting Mary Waygan at 508-398-2231 x1275.

Applications must be received or postmarked by April 9, 2025, and sent to:

Plymouth Redevelopment Authority, 26 Court Street, Plymouth, MA, 02360.