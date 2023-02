BARNSTABLE – Nonprofit organizations and civic associations in Barnstable can now apply for the town’s Tourism Mini-Grant Program.

The initiative was created as a way to promote events and other offerings across Barnstable’s villages to visitors. Groups that offer visitor services or market events across the area are eligible to apply for up to $1,000.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 5. Funding will be awarded by March 31.

To learn more, click here.