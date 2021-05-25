Applications Open for Falmouth Hospital Scholarship

FALMOUTH – Applications are now open for scholarships being offered by Falmouth Hospital.

Four awards worth $1,000 will be provided to local students who qualify.

They must be residents of Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee, or Sandwich, and be accepted to an accredited university, college, or trade school. Applications must include a 500 word essay and two reference letters.

Students can be entering higher education to study within any field, not just those related to healthcare.

Recipients will need to demonstrate a need for tuition assistance.

The deadline to apply is June 18, with awards being given out later that month.

For more information, visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s website by clicking here.