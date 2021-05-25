You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Applications Open for Falmouth Hospital Scholarship

Applications Open for Falmouth Hospital Scholarship

May 25, 2021

FALMOUTH – Applications are now open for scholarships being offered by Falmouth Hospital.

Four awards worth $1,000 will be provided to local students who qualify.

They must be residents of Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee, or Sandwich, and be accepted to an accredited university, college, or trade school. Applications must include a 500 word essay and two reference letters.

Students can be entering higher education to study within any field, not just those related to healthcare.

Recipients will need to demonstrate a need for tuition assistance.

The deadline to apply is June 18, with awards being given out later that month.

For more information, visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 