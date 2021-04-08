April Marks National Safe Digging Month

HYANNIS – April is National Safe Digging Month in the United States, and National Grid has reminded Massachusetts residents to always call Dig Safe at 811 prior to the start of digging projects of any kind.

Calling Dig Safe prior to digging helps connect callers with appropriate utility resources to ensure that underground lines for electrical, gas, water, and other utilities are not struck. These facilities are then located, so they can be avoided.

Striking utility lines can cause outages, repair costs, injuries, and death in some cases. Those who do not call 811, which is free, could face fines under state law.

Residents are advised to call 811 for all digging projects, no matter the scope of work; utility lines could still be struck even after digging for just a few inches.

For more information, visit mass.gov by clicking here.