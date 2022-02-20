Arc Leader Gets New Appointment for Supporting Individuals with Disabilities

PLYMOUTH – The Arc of Plymouth and Upper Cape Cod has announced the appointment of its President and CEO Mary Valachovic to the board of a national foundation that supports programs improving the quality of life for people with disabilities.

Valachovic was recently named to the Board of Directors of the American Network of Community Options and Resources (ANCOR).

The Arc provides services to empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, autism, and brain injuries throughout the upper Cape and Southeastern Massachusetts.

“My work at The Arc of Plymouth and Upper Cape Cod allows me to work closely with the community, to ensure people with disabilities and their families are receiving the support they need,” Valachovic said.

The Arc chapter’s President also clarified her new leadership role at ANCOR.

“Being appointed to the ANCOR Foundation’s Board will grant me the ability to support future leaders in the human services field to strengthen those same inclusive communities served by The Arc,” Valachovic said.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.