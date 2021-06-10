You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Archaeologists Dig Hilltop Over Plymouth Rock One Last Time

June 10, 2021

Photo by Sophia Lai

BOSTON (AP) – Archaeologists are excavating a grassy hilltop overlooking iconic Plymouth Rock one last time before a historical park is built on the site.

A 20-member team with the University of Massachusetts-Boston’s Fiske Center for Archaeological Research started digging this week on Cole’s Hill. The National Historic Landmark site is perched above the harbor where the Mayflower II, a replica of the ship that brought the Pilgrims to Plymouth in 1620, is moored.

Experts want to make sure no important artifacts are covered up when construction begins on a complex commemorating the Pilgrims and the Indigenous people who once called the area home.

By William J. Kole, Associated Press

