Area nonprofit invites residents to help provide Christmas gifts for troops and veterans

BUZZARDS BAY – Cape Cod Cares for the Troops, a local non-profit that helps veterans and their families, is inviting the public to help provide a Christmas boost to veterans and troops abroad at its 17th Annual Christmas Care Package this Saturday, November 29, 2025.

The event will be held at the Monument Beach Sports Club in Buzzards Bay from 10 am to 2 pm and will work to package and mail 700 Christmas Care packages for troops in deployment across the world and 225 Christmas Stockings for local veterans as well as those at Fort Belvoir and Fort Drumm.

Locals interested in spreading Christmas cheer can help by providing supplies or monetary donations to help cover the cost of shipping.

Additionally, residents may consider volunteering to help pack the packages and stockings.

Items suggested for donation include culinary products such as snack foods and coffee singles; batteries, cards, and travel games; or personal items such as socks, foot powder, and shaving razors.

Representatives of the non-profit ensure that donations of any size are welcomed.

Event organizers will begin setting up on Friday, November 28 from 9 am to 2 pm, and donations can be dropped off during these hours or on Saturday morning.