Army Corps Engineers Seek Evaluation on Approach Channel Plans

MASHPEE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District acquired a permit application to conduct work on an approach channel to Popponesset Bay and Vineyard Sound in Mashpee.

Plans include hydraulically dredging approximately 45,000 cubic yards of sandy material totaling 7.6 acres within the Popponesset Bay Approach Channel.

The plans also include a 600-foot-long by 150-foot-wide sediment catch basin, with additional materials being composed of clean sand from upland sources compatible with the current sand in the receiving subtidal area.

The Army Corps is seeking comments from members of the public. Federal, state, and local agencies, along with Native American tribes and other interested parties, are invited to submit feedback on the proposal and its potential impacts.

The public notice with more detailed information is available for review on the District website by clicking here.