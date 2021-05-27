Arts Foundation Hosts Auctions to Benefit Arts Community

HYANNIS – The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod will be hosting two auctions to benefit the Cape Cod Arts Relief Fund.

The auction titled the “Prelude to Summer” will take place on Thursday, June 15 at 5:00pm at the Hyannisport Club.

Sign-up and purchasing tickets for the event can be done through the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod’s website here.

In addition to being held in-person, it will also be livestreamed over Bidsquare, an online auction website.

The event will include a tribute to Joseph Carr for his support of the arts community on Cape Cod.

Potential winnings include a private concert from artist G. Love and tickets to experience New York Fashion week.

A weekend away at the Modern Trust’s Kugel Gips House during Oysterfest in Wellfleet, and this year’s commemorative Pops by the Sea artwork, Harmony, by artist Carl Lopes will also be featured by the auction.

A silent auction portion of the event commences on Thursday, June 3 and will end on June 20.

Featured in the silent auction will be over 40 pieces of artwork by local artists and eight interesting experiences.