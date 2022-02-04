Arts Foundation of Cape Cod Granted $450,000 for Local Cultural Scene

HYANNIS – A total of $450,000 has been provided to the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod’s Creative Exchange in order to help boost local cultural institutions.

The Creative Exchange program intends to provide local artists and creatives with more networking and development opportunities across the region. Fellowships, workshops, and promotions of art are just some of the things that make up the program.

The foundation thanked Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr for helping secure $400,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan Act for these causes. The other $50,000 was granted by the Cape Cod Foundation.

To learn more, visit the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod’s website by clicking here.